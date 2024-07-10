Skip to Content
Congressman Grijalva completes cancer treatment

Raul M. Grijalva
today at 1:09 PM
Published 1:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has announced that he has completed his cancer treatment.

In a post on his X account, Grijalva said he was "grateful to have had the support of family, friends, and medical professionals" throughout his cancer diagnosis.

Grijalva says while he's finished his treatment "for now," he also says he will "continue working to get physically stronger."

In addition, Grijalva says his return to Washington, D.C. is "subject to clearance" by his doctors, by added that "they are optimisitic about that timeline."

"I greatly appreciate all of the support you've given me and know that I will continue fighting for you and all of those I represent in Southern Arizona," Grijalva expressed.

