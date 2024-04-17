Arizona residents gather at state house as lawmakers debate on abortion ban

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Demonstrators gathered at the Arizona state house Wednesday as lawmakers debate on repealing a 1864 abortion ban.

The Civil-War era law was upheld by the state's Supreme Court last week and outlaws abortion from the moment of conception, making it a felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

Before Wednesday's session, demonstrators called on legislators to keep the ban in place.