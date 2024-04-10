Arizona residents react to state’s Supreme Court abortion ruling

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state must adhere to a 160-year-old law barring all abortions.

The ruling allows an 1864 law in Arizona to stand that made abortion a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs or helps a woman obtain one.

The law outlaws abortion from the moment of conception but includes an exception to save the woman's life.

Many of those in the Phoenix community say they are disappointed with the ruling.

"That's just wrong. Women should be able to say what they want to do," said one Phoenix resident.

"The most serious are the women who mentally or physically or who have been raped can't. It's like we're going back in time," said another Phoenix resident.

"I feel it's not fair that some man can sit behind a desk and have the right to say what we can do with our own bodies at any given time. That's not right," said Christy Bell, another Phoenix resident.