Arizona property owners could get their property taxes reduced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonans could now get a refund on their property taxes if HCR 2023 passes.

HCR 2023 would “allow property owners to apply for a property tax refund if the city or locality in which the property is located does not enforce laws or ordinances.”

If a property owner feels they are being affected by a public nuisance, they can file to get their property taxes reduced.

The refund amount would be calculated to be the equal amount that the documented expenses come out to for the property owner.

Yuma County Supervisor, Jonathan Lines shared that he is working with the legislature to change the phrasing of the measure since common noises that happen in Yuma such as the sound of F35s flying over can be considered nuisances.

This measure will be on the ballot this November.