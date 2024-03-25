Arizona senators announce investments for small businesses, health centers, and more

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced over $25 million will be invested in the state's "economy, resilience and safety for counties, cities and towns," including Yuma County.

In a press release, the investment will support "small businesses, wildfire and flood prevention, a stronger microchip manufacturing workforce, increased access to life-saving cancer treatment, increased access to rural health care, and more."

"By expanding access to treatment and upgrading health care facilities in rural communities, preparing Arizonans for good-paying jobs through workforce training programs, and supporting emergency response services, these projects will improve quality of life in communities across our state. Senator Sinema and I will keep working together to secure resources for the people of Arizona." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

"I’m proud to deliver strong federal investments for Arizona – supporting projects and priorities that will grow our economy, protect the health and safety of our families and loved ones, secure our border, and keep families safe." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

For Yuma County, the press release mentions Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will receive $1,500,000 to "expand the radiation therapy department and modernize the linear accelerator equipment housed there to expand access to life-saving cancer care, promote health equity and create new jobs."

"[YRMC] is grateful for Senator Kelly’s and Senator Sinema’s support for the ongoing enhancement of our region’s only comprehensive cancer care center. This funding will allow YRMC to secure new technologies to provide life-saving cancer care to patients throughout the southwest region of Arizona. [YRMC] and the residents of the region thank and applaud Senators Kelly and Sinema for their support for bringing state-of-the art cancer care technologies to our are." Vernon Moore, Senior Vice President of YRMC

