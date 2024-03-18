Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes House Bill 2570

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed House Bill (HB) 2570 a week after the bill arrived on her desk.

The bill was to restrict the ability of cities and counties to regulate residential development, and the bill was meant to begin more "starter homes" development.

The vetoed bill received mixed reactions from parties who were either for and against it.

One group in favor of the bill is the "Rent is Too High Campaign," claiming that currently Arizona has outdated and discriminatory housing practices.

They believe this bill would have changed that.

“We’re disappointed at the Governor’s decision to veto the Arizona State Homes Act the American Dream remains out of reach and our families need zoning reform and rent control and an abundance of options,” said Dominique Medina, the campaign manager for "Rent is Too High Campaign."

They hope Governor Hobbs will reform these zoning laws soon.

Those against the bill believe it would have taken away local say in determining density and housing types.

That includes Mayor Doug Nicholls.

“Well, I think it’s great that the Governor has really taken her time to understand the issue and then make a decision that really supports the people’s voice on what’s developing in their community and how it’s developing around them," said Mayor Nicholls.

The “Rent is Too High Campaign" was able to share why they believe these zoning laws are discriminatory towards certain group of people.

“Changing the character of their neighborhoods from all the community members that I’ve talked to that we’ve talked to in the 'Rent is Too High Campaign' is often used to dehumanize and to criminalize," said Medina.

While another county official was able to express why he views the veto as a good thing.

“Anytime you take away the ability that cities and counties have f managing their own affairs you’re actually not helping the process,” said Yuma County Supervisor Toney Reyes.

No word if there will be a similar bill passed during this current legislative session.