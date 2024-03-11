New residential housing bill pushback

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was presented with a bill on Monday that could restrict the ability of cities and counties to regulate residential development.

According to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, the bill is meant to begin more "starter homes" development. However, not everyone is on board.

"I hope the governor doesn’t sign this particular bill into law because it will make it more difficult for us to manage the health and safety of our residents," said Tony Reyes, Yuma County Supervisor.

The league also says cities and towns with a population of 70,000 or more are the ones affected by the new bill.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls explains how deciding residential development would change.

"It takes that process out of the hands of not just the city but the people of Yuma because they have no voice on whether they want their neighborhood to now have really small lots," Nicholls spoke.

Locals also wouldn't have a say in determining density and housing types.

Mayor Nicholls says the bill could bring other issues to our area if newer developments occur in these areas.

"We don’t design them, we don’t plan them, we don’t prepare for them with that level of intensity and so things like water lines, sewer lines, even our emergency responses, our parking, things as simple as parking become more difficult," Nicholls shared.

Governor Hobbs has five days to either sign or veto the bill.