Arizona governor holds press conference on reproductive rights

today at 10:37 AM
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is holding a press conference regarding reproductive rights on Thursday.

According to NBC News, the press conference, "Protect Arizona's Right to Contraception," is taking place at the Arizona State Capital in Phoenix at around 10:30am.

The press conference will feature appearances by Arizona State Senator Priya Sundareshan, Arizona State Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton and CEO of Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health Bre Thomas.

