Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Senator Sine Kerr introduces “Arizona Women’s Bill Of Rights”

KYMA
By
today at 8:45 AM
Published 9:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senate Bill 1628, nicknamed "Arizona's Women's Bill of Rights," would bring clarity and consistency to state laws and would replace "gender" with "sex" in state law.

This bill includes the definitions for boy, girl, men, women, mother and father.

If passed, the state would replace "the stand-alone term "gender" with "sex" in all laws, rules, publications, orders, actions, programs, policies and signage."

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will further details on the bill later in the evening.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content