Senator Sine Kerr introduces “Arizona Women’s Bill Of Rights”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senate Bill 1628, nicknamed "Arizona's Women's Bill of Rights," would bring clarity and consistency to state laws and would replace "gender" with "sex" in state law.

This bill includes the definitions for boy, girl, men, women, mother and father.

If passed, the state would replace "the stand-alone term "gender" with "sex" in all laws, rules, publications, orders, actions, programs, policies and signage."

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will further details on the bill later in the evening.