Arizona Senate candidate weighs in bipartisan border security package

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senate Candidate Kari Lake shares her concerns of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)'s bipartisan border security package.

Many lawmakers are trying to strengthen the border by defending the new border bill. However, they do not have everyone's support.

Lake says she would like to see policies that former President Donald Trump had in place when he was in office, like the Remain in Mexico policy.

It is currently in the Senate and will probably not pass as there is a lot of pushback.

