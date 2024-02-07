Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona Senate candidate weighs in bipartisan border security package

today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senate Candidate Kari Lake shares her concerns of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)'s bipartisan border security package.

Many lawmakers are trying to strengthen the border by defending the new border bill. However, they do not have everyone's support.

Lake says she would like to see policies that former President Donald Trump had in place when he was in office, like the Remain in Mexico policy.

It is currently in the Senate and will probably not pass as there is a lot of pushback.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will have more information later this evening.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

