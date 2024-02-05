Border security package deal reached, Arizona politicians react

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bipartisan Senate negotiators, led by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, announced on Sunday they have reached a deal regarding a border security package.

According to a press release from Sinema's office, the package is said to be "the strongest border security legislation in decades that reasserts control of the border, ends catch and release, enhances security, fixes the asylum system, and supports border communities."

Following the announcement of the deal, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement saying in part:

"Congress has a real opportunity to address the growing humanitarian crisis impacting Arizona and other border communities...This will also allow us to move forward with urgent support for our allies, Israel and Ukraine, which is critical for our own national security, and vital humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza."

In addition, Arizona Representative and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego issued a statement on the package saying:

"Arizona and its border communities have faced unprecedented challenges to manage the humanitarian and national security crises at our southern border. Now, Congress has a chance to act. I’m proud that my priorities—including The Buck Stops Here Act and funding for the Shelter and Services Program—are included in the package. I firmly believe this compromise supports Arizonans and protects both our national security interests and those of our Israeli allies and Taiwanese and Ukrainian partners. I will do all I can to work with my colleagues in both chambers to cut through the noise and do what is best for Arizona and the country."

