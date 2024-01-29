Skip to Content
Governor Katie Hobbs, educators and students to introduce Prop 123

today at 12:45 PM
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, educators, students and parents will hold a press conference on Monday to introduce Proposition 123.

According to NBC News, Prop 123 will "expand and extend" to introduce legislation to invest in public schools by increasing compensation for all educators and support staff, as well as increase student safety.

NBC News also says Hobbs' plan "will allow the state to do all this without raising taxes."

In addition to Hobbs, the following people who will participate in the press conference are:

  • Senator Christine Marsh
  • Representative Judy Schwiebert
  • Public School Parent Nicole Marquez
  • Madison Union Education Support Professional Savannah Galaviz-Tranguch
  • Deer Valley Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Gary Zehrbach
  • Arizona Teacher Amber Gould
  • Apollo High School Student Yazmin Castro 

The press conference will start at around 3:00pm at the State Capitiol in Phoenix. To watch a livestream of the press conference see attached video.

