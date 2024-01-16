Senators Mark Kelly and Bob Casey introduce bill to stop fentanyl flow

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey introduced a bill to reduce the flow of fentanyl by providing resources to secure the border.

In a press release, the Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act will increase staffing capacity and technology "to detect illicit drugs and other contraband being smuggled through ports of entry along the border."

The press release mentions that the most common way fentanyl is coming into the country is through the ports of entry "along the southwest border."

"So much of the fentanyl devastating Pennsylvania families and communities is being smuggled across our southern border...This bill would give federal law enforcement the additional personnel and technology needed to keep our ports of entry fully staffed, stem the flow of illegal drugs, and secure the border." Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

"So much of the fentanyl devastating Pennsylvania families and communities is being smuggled across our southern border...This bill will help stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. and provide the hardworking law enforcement officers at the border with the resources, technology, and support they need to do their jobs and secure our border. This bill is a part of a multipronged approach to end the fentanyl crisis by cracking down on the criminals producing and smuggling fentanyl, securing our border, and providing the Americans impacted by fentanyl with the help they need." Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

In addition to Kelly and Casey, the press release mentions the following senators who co-sponsored the bill:

New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Virginia Senator Mark Warner

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

The press release also mentions that Kelly and Casey pushed the Biden administration for more funding to secure the border.

