Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema co-sponsored three bills to fight fentanyl crisis

today at 11:48 AM
Published 12:12 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has co-sponsored three bills to fight the fentanyl crisis.

In a press release, the bills will increase access to "evidence-based harm mitigation tools, like fentanyl test strips, to prevent overdoses and deaths."

"Fighting the fentanyl crisis requires an all-around approach that increases awareness, reduces harm, supports Arizonans suffering from addiction, and stops drug smugglers. I’m securing the border, protecting Arizonans, and stopping the flow of fentanyl across our state."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

The press release said Sinema signed the three following bills:

To learn more about the test strips, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

