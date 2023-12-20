Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema co-sponsored three bills to fight fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has co-sponsored three bills to fight the fentanyl crisis.

In a press release, the bills will increase access to "evidence-based harm mitigation tools, like fentanyl test strips, to prevent overdoses and deaths."

"Fighting the fentanyl crisis requires an all-around approach that increases awareness, reduces harm, supports Arizonans suffering from addiction, and stops drug smugglers. I’m securing the border, protecting Arizonans, and stopping the flow of fentanyl across our state." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

The press release said Sinema signed the three following bills:

The Expanding Nationwide Access to Test Strips Act: This is said to expand "access to drug test strips through state programs tasked with preventing drug overdoses and deaths."

The Preventing Overdoses with Test Strips Act: This bill is to clarify "federal guidance on grant funds being used for test strips, and removing removing barriers for vulnerable communities to utilize test strips as a part of a comprehensive harm mitigation effort without fear of federal or state barriers."

To learn more about the test strips, click here.