Arizona Family Tax Rebate signed off by Katie Hobbs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently signed off on a new Arizona Family Tax Rebate.

The rebate will put money back into the pockets of taxpayers and is for anyone who payed taxes in 2022.

It pays back $250 for each of their dependents age 17 and under, while those with a dependent over the age of 17 in their household will receive $100.

“We want to put the money back into the hands of the people and or infrastructure projects so when we had close to a billion dollars worth of excess of your tax payer dollars we want to try to get either a part of it into the taxpayer,” said Rep. Tim Dunn.

The maximum a family can receive is $750 and you do not need to apply for the rebate. The money will be sent by either direct deposit or a check.

Arizona residents could see that money as early as next week or no later than December.