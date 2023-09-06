Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to chair Boder Management Subcommittee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema will participate as Chairperson for the Government Operations and Border Management Subcommittee.

In a press release, the committee will hear how the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) procedures for encountering migrants near the Southwest region have changed after Title 42's termination back in May.

The press release also mentions that "the hearing comes as the Tucson Sector ranks" as the "busiest border sectors in the country."

Two months after Title 42 ended, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a report saying they "apprehended 132,600" migrants "along the Southwest Border."

During the hearing, Sinema will question officials from the following agencies:

Border Patrol

Office of Field Operations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Enforcement and Removal Operations

Citizenship and Immigration Services

The hearing will be livestreamed at 11:30am Wednesday, September 6. Click HERE to watch the livestream.