Governor Katie Hobbs declared September as Arizona Career Awareness Month

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a new proclamation, declaring September as Arizona Career Awareness Month.

In a press release, the proclamation will highlight "the benefits of meaningful career exploration and development and that it is the responsibility of all Arizonans to mentor the future workforce."

The press release also states that the Arizona Coalition for Career Readiness (ACCR), consisting of "industry, education and business leaders that promote career literacy and development for all Arizonans."

"Arizona can be the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family. This starts with making sure our students have access to career awareness and exploration activities to prepare for higher education and career opportunities,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Career Awareness Month is an opportunity for Arizona industry, education, and community leaders, along with Arizona families to advance Arizona students’ quality of life and help meet the state’s workforce needs.”

Activities

During September, ACCR members, which include members of the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), Junior Achievement of Arizona (JAAZ), Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), Valley of the Sun United Way (VSUW), Education Forward Arizona (EFA), and Pipeline AZ, will host several activities for the occassion:

Pipeline AZ will be expanding access to K-12, community college and adult education programming and career pathways information within its platform and onboarding new schools.

JAAZ will be hosting an open house on Sept. 28 from 5:00-8:00pm, where attendees will learn more about JA’s mission and the organization’s impact on youth in the community. JA’s office at 636 W. Southern Ave. in Tempe.

ABEC will be working with middle and high schools across the state to continue and expand access to My Future AZ, AWS certification programs and its Career Exploration & Development Project.

CFA will be working with schools across the state to expand access to the Possible Futures career exploration curriculum and launch a pilot of new K-5 career exploration lessons.

EFA will be hosting a training for 20 new AdviseAZ Americorps members in college and career advising and as they prepare to mentor students at select low-income high schools across Arizona.

"Students who engage in career awareness activities are more likely to complete high school and pursue postsecondary education, yet not all Arizona students have access to meaningful career exploration and development opportunities," said Katherine Adams, senior vice president of Pipeline AZ and ACCR member. "This month and throughout the year, ACCR aims to help our students get access to the right information and opportunities so they can appropriately plan for a successful future."

"The majority of Arizona jobs require some type of postsecondary education and Arizona’s growing industries need a robust workforce while students also need access to career resources," said Jim Zaharis, executive vice president of the Arizona Business and Education Coalition and ACCR member. "The Arizona Coalition for Career Readiness is working to advance Arizonans’ quality of life with career development opportunities and Governor Hobbs’ designation validates what we are doing to meet Arizona’s talent and education attainment goals."

