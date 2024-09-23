Vice President Harris to visit Arizona this week

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Arizona this week. Campaign officials say Harris will campaign in the state on Friday, September 27.

The trip will be Harris' second campaign swing in Arizona since she became the Democratic nominee in August.

However, the campaign did not say which city Harris would visit during her time in the state.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump has been to Arizona several times in recent months as both the Trump and Harris campaigns see Arizona as an important state on the electorial map.