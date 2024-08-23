Former President Donald Trump speaks in Nevada and Arizona

(KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Former President Donald Trump is speaking in Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona Friday.

According to NBC News, the former president was in Vegas to talk about "his plan regarding tips, hospitality workers and taxes."

Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris a "copycat" and "flip-flopper" after she, like Trump, endorsed the "No Tax on Tips" policy.

"You know, she's the greatest flip flopper in history. She went from she went from Communism to capitalism in about two weeks," the former president remarked.

Following his Las Vegas visit, NBC News says Trump is delivering remarks at a rally "co-hosted by Trump Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action" later in the day.

Trump's visit to Arizona comes after his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Montezuma Pass on Thursday and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement that he's suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing the former president.

"We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr...And I'll be talking about that. We're heading out right after this. We're going to be going to Arizona. We'll be talking about that," Trump said during the "No Tax on Tips" event.

