Trump campaign holds press conference in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Trump campaign is holding a press conference in Chandler Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the press conference is said to "highlight the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Arizona Democrats...that have fueled record-breaking inflation, have opened up our border to deadly drugs, and made life difficult for hardworking Arizonans."

The press release also says Kari Lake, who is one of the speakers at the press conference, will announce a new coalition called "Democrats for Kari Lake & America First."

In addition, David Lara of Yuma will also speak at the event as well as U.S. Representative Eli Crane (R-Ariz.).

