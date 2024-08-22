Former President Donald Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona

MONTEZUMA PASS, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump toured the U.S.-Mexico border in the key swing state of Arizona on Thursday.

Trump spoke alongside families whose loved ones have been killed by undocumented migrants.

The former president reiterated his pledges to shut down the border and deport millions of people, and attacked Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) later in the evening.

"She will never build the wall. She doesn't want to build the wall. She's only saying if she if she changes her mind, it's only because she wants to get elected. Because who would- you want to have a strong border? You need strong borders, strong elections. And we have neither." Former President Donald Trump

The former president also shared his thoughts on Vice President Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's DNC address saying, "He's a radical left guy who lied like hell last night. She'll lie tonight. We're doing review of her tonight on truth, because she'll lie just like the rest of them lies."

In addition, Trump also talked about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. possibly endorsing him saying:

"They really treated him very badly. Then he went out as an independent. Tough thing to do, independent. There wasn't wasn't set up that way. The country is really a two party system, whether people like it or Republican, Democrat, and I have spoken to him. In the past, over the last number of months, but not recently, but there are rumors that he is going to make an endorsement. That would be a great honor for me."

Trump has held campaign evens in several swing states this week, hoping to pull focus away from the ongoing DNC in Chicago.