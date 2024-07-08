LD25 Republican Candidate asking Gary Garcia Snyder to step down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local Republican candidate, Gary Garcia Snyder, who is running for the Arizona State Legislature, remains in hot water after questions circulated about whether he truly lives in the district he's running for.

Now another candidate, Nick Kupper, running against him, is asking him to drop out of the race, saying Snyder has to get out of the race, because he's perjured himself on a financial disclosure document.

I’ve been trying to stay away from this story because @Gary4AZREP is a fellow Republican, but I can’t abide by anyone openly perjuring themselves.



Gary clearly lists his wife as a member of his household in Yuma, but explained to @KYMA11 that she lives in… pic.twitter.com/jPbQcB2J4C — Nick Kupper (@kupper4arizona) July 3, 2024

This is the interview Kupper's referring to: An interview that took place July 2, "So, I do understand the misconception because my wife lives in San Luis at our house out there but in the ARS rules it doesn’t state that the candidate does need to live there. I live in foothills with my sister and mother," said Snyder.

Kupper says that goes against Snyder's most recent Public Officer and Candidate Financial Disclosure statement, where he listed a home in the Foothills saying his wife and two kids lived with him.