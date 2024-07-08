Skip to Content
Decision 2024

LD25 Republican Candidate asking Gary Garcia Snyder to step down

By ,
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:56 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local Republican candidate, Gary Garcia Snyder, who is running for the Arizona State Legislature, remains in hot water after questions circulated about whether he truly lives in the district he's running for.

Now another candidate, Nick Kupper, running against him, is asking him to drop out of the race, saying Snyder has to get out of the race, because he's perjured himself on a financial disclosure document.

This is the interview Kupper's referring to: An interview that took place July 2, "So, I do understand the misconception because my wife lives in San Luis at our house out there but in the ARS rules it doesn’t state that the candidate does need to live there. I live in foothills with my sister and mother," said Snyder.

Kupper says that goes against Snyder's most recent Public Officer and Candidate Financial Disclosure statement, where he listed a home in the Foothills saying his wife and two kids lived with him.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content