AZ Representative District 25 candidate’s residence questioned

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the Arizona primary election right around the corner, some Yuma community members are raising concerns about one specific local candidate claiming he doesn't live in the district he's running for.

Gary Garcia Snyder is running for the Arizona House of Representatives for District 25, covering the northern parts of Yuma county.

That means he should be living in District 25 but some believe he lives in District 23.

In previous candidate forms for past elections, Snyder stated he lived in San Luis by Aguirre Street and Garcia Boulevard with his wife and two kids.

But for this most recent race, he has a home address listed in the Yuma foothills.

Snyder explains why some people might be confused, or may think he doesn't live in District 25.

"I do understand the misconception because my wife lives in San Luis at our house out there, but in ARS rules, it doesn’t state that the candidate does need to live there. I live in Foothills with my sister and mother," said AZ State Representative District 25 Candidate Gary Garcia Snyder.

Phil Townsend, who's a past chairman of the Yuma County Republican Party, doesn't believe Snyder.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more updates as she speaks to others who many know Snyder.