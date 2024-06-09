Former President Trump attends private campaign luncheon in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump attended a private campaign luncheon reception in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The former president made a visit to Southern California on Friday, and kicked off his time on the West Coast with a campaign fundraising event in Beverly Hills.

According to the Republican Party of Orange County, Saturday's private luncheon was hosted by tech executive Palmer Luckey and Kimberly and John Word.

Trump's arrival to the event was met with dozens of supporters who lined the Pacific Coast Highway in newport beach to catch a glimpse of the motorcade. Many could be seen waving flags, holding up signs and cheering as the motorcade rolled by.

Trump's trip to the west also includes a Bay Area visit and rally in Nevada.