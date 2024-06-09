Former President Trump holds rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail Sunday.

The former president rallying hundreds of supporters in the critical battleground state of Nevada, his first large scale rally since his hush money conviction in New York.

Taking the stage to a raucous crowd gathered in Sunset Park on a sweltering hot day, Trump particularly slamming the Biden family, and Biden's executive order related to curtailing asylum seekers at the southern border, calling it "weak" and "ineffective."

"If Joe Biden truly wanted to sign an executive order to stop the invasion right now, all he only needs to do is say, 'I hereby immediately reinstate every single border policy of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump,'" Trump said during the rally.

He also took a swipe at Nevada's Democratic Senate candidate Jacky Rosen ahead of Tuesday's GOP primary in the state. However, Trump declined to endorse a candidate.