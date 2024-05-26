Former President Trump appears at Libertarian National Convention

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump spoke before attendees at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

He was repeatedly booed and jeered as he asked for their votes or the party's nomination.

At one point, a fight reportedly broke out in the crowd and a security guard then tried to remove one of those involved. That person resisted and later ended up on the floor, refusing to leave.

Libertarians favor small government and individual freedom, and they appeared highly skeptical of Trump.

He was met with strong boos when he asked them to combine with him and give him their endorsement.

Trump even committed to appoint a Libertarian to his future cabinet, but it didn't seem to win over the crowd.

During his appearance at the convention, the former president said he will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, who, according to NBC News, was sentenced to life in prison for creating and operating Silk Road, which prompted cheers from the audience.

Trump's campaign said it was important for Trump to appeal to "nontraditional Republican votes," and show he can be a "president for all Americans."