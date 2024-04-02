Florida Supreme Court rules on abortion rights and marijuana use

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Florida Supreme Court issued rulings Monday allowing the state's voters to decide whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational use of marijuana.

The decisions reject the state attorney general's arguments that the measures should be kept off the November ballot.

In a separate ruling, the court did uphold the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, meaning a six weeks ban could soon take affect.

The lawsuit challenging the ban was brought by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others.

The proposed amendment would protect the right to an abortion after the state passed tougher restrictions.

Florida is one of several states where voters could have a direct say on abortion questions this year.

Voters will also decide whether to allow companies that grow and sell medical marijuana to sell it to adults over 21 for any reason. The ballot measure also would make possession of marijuana for personal use legal.