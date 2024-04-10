Cornel West, Independent presidential candidate, names running mate

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Cornel West has named his running mate. West announced professor and activist Melina Abdullah as his potential Vice President Wednesday in a radio interview.

Abdullah is a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State University-Los Angeles, and is a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement.

In his announcement, West praised Abdullah for her commitment to "the empowerment of poor and working peoples," and he highlighted the importance of being the only all-Black ticket in the presidential race this year.

In a post on X, Abdullah says, "My spirit is soaring!!!! I'm so deeply honored to be [Cornel West's] Vice-Presidential running mate. Let's do it!!!!!"

West is seeking ballot access in states across the country for his long-shot campaign.

The campaign has registered in the low single digits in public polling, but it could have a big impact on a close 2024 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.