Former college professor and activist runs for President

today at 12:00 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Philosophy professor, historian and political activist Cornel West has thrown his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

The 70-year-old West announced his third party bid for president in a Twitter post Monday.

The former Harvard, Princeton, and Yale professor is known for his progressive activism, public commentary, and writing.

In his announcement video, West pledged to fight to end poverty and mass incarceration, and support health care, education and living wages.

West will run as a candidate for the People's Party, which was founded by a former Bernie Sanders staffer in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

