President Biden visits Arizona for campaign event

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden campaigned in Arizona on Tuesday as the state is a critical battleground for his re-election.

Earlier in the day, the president was in Nevada for stops in Reno and Las Vegas, where he touted his administration's economic policies.

On Tuesday night, the president participated in a campaign event at a restaurant in Phoenix to officially launch an organizing initiative called "Latinos con Biden-Harris."

President Biden looking to shore up support among latino voters who he says are the key to beating his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

"You know last time, you're the reason why in large part I beat Donald Trump, let's beat him again...Well, you know I need you. I need you badly. I need the help. Kamala and I desperately need your help because, look, there's only about six or seven states that are going to determine the outcome in this election. They're toss up states. This is one of them." President Joe Biden

Biden will continue rallying voters in Arizona on Wednesday before traveling to Texas for more campaign events.