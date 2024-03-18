Presidential Preference Election preparations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder's Office is preparing for Tuesday's election day, the Presidential Preference.
Workers are already at all nine places where you can drop off your ballot to ensure that everything runs smoothly. There will be about 70 volunteers helping at the polling locations.
According the Recorder, Richard Colwell, they have already seen about 26% of eligible voter turnout, they are hoping to see closer to 60 to 70%, and says he does not anticipate long lines since there are very little choices on this election's ballot.
The first batch of results should be coming in on Tuesday March 19 at 8 p.m.
Election day voting locations
- The following locations are open on Election Day for in-person voting on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center - 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Civic Center - 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Arizona Western College - Schoening Conference Center - 2020 South Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ 85365
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church - 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367
- Arizona Western College - Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center - 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
- Somerton Community Center - 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ 85350
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center - 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis, AZ 85349
- San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349