Presidential Preference Election preparations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder's Office is preparing for Tuesday's election day, the Presidential Preference.

Workers are already at all nine places where you can drop off your ballot to ensure that everything runs smoothly. There will be about 70 volunteers helping at the polling locations.

According the Recorder, Richard Colwell, they have already seen about 26% of eligible voter turnout, they are hoping to see closer to 60 to 70%, and says he does not anticipate long lines since there are very little choices on this election's ballot.

The first batch of results should be coming in on Tuesday March 19 at 8 p.m.