Arizona Presidential Preference Election Guide
Early voting period ends on Friday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Election Day is on Tuesday, March 19.
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election is on March 19, 2024. Here is what you need to know.
This election will allow voters to choose their party's nominee for President of the United States.
Only Democrats and Republicans registered by February 20, 2024, are eligible for the Presidential Preference Election.
The early voting period runs from February 21 through March 15 at 5 p.m.
Election Day is on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting drop box locations
- Drop box locations are available 24/7 and close on Election Day at 7 p.m.
- Foothills Library - 13226 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ 85367
- Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349
- Somerton Library - 240 W. Canal Street, Somerton, AZ 85350
- Wellton Library - 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton, AZ 85356
- Yuma County Recorder's Office - 102 S. Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
Election day voting locations
- The following locations are open on Election Day for in-person voting on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center - 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Yuma Civic Center - 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Arizona Western College - Schoening Conference Center - 2020 South Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ 85365
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church - 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367
- Arizona Western College - Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center - 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
- Somerton Community Center - 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ 85350
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center - 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis, AZ 85349
- San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349
For more information on Yuma County Voter and Election Services, click HERE.