Arizona Presidential Preference Election Guide

Early voting period ends on Friday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Election Day is on Tuesday, March 19.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election is on March 19, 2024. Here is what you need to know.

This election will allow voters to choose their party's nominee for President of the United States.

Only Democrats and Republicans registered by February 20, 2024, are eligible for the Presidential Preference Election.

The early voting period runs from February 21 through March 15 at 5 p.m.

Election Day is on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop box locations are available 24/7 and close on Election Day at 7 p.m. Foothills Library - 13226 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ 85367 Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349 Somerton Library - 240 W. Canal Street, Somerton, AZ 85350 Wellton Library - 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton, AZ 85356 Yuma County Recorder's Office - 102 S. Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364



The following locations are open on Election Day for in-person voting on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center - 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364 Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364 Yuma Civic Center - 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364 Arizona Western College - Schoening Conference Center - 2020 South Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ 85365 St. John Neumann Catholic Church - 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367 Arizona Western College - Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center - 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ 85356 Somerton Community Center - 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ 85350 Cesar Chavez Cultural Center - 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis, AZ 85349 San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349



For more information on Yuma County Voter and Election Services, click HERE.