Top primary race candidates speak out

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Candidates for the U.S. Representative race for District 25 and the California State Assembly race for District 36 shared what they are tackling as they move forward to the general election in November.

“You know, a lot of people say, what are you focused on? And I'm focused on what they're focused on. Right? That's why I'm running is because they wanna be heard. We wanna be heard," shared Jeff Gonzalez, State Assembly District 36 candidate.

Current California State Assembly front-runner Jeff Gonzalez said if elected the first thing on his mind is.

“The path ahead for Imperial Valley when it comes to healthcare. That's the first thing that people are talking about. And of course, what's happening with immigration?" stated Gonzalez.

Joey Acuna is the second candidate advancing to November.

He shared a statement with us saying:

“We would like to thank all the imperial, riverside, and san bernardino voters who participated in this election and the dedicated election workers who made it possible. We are proud of our campaign and the diverse coalition of partners we’ve brought together district-wide. We will continue to monitor the results, but we feel good about the connections we’ve made with residents on their priorities and the shared vision of what we can accomplish together.” Joey Acuna, candidate for California State Assembly

For the U.S. Representative for Congressional District 25, incumbent Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz has been declared one of the winners.

“I’m feeling very honored to have such incredible support of the people of the California 25th district…I'm gonna continue to focus on ensuring that we help improve people's lives by lowering everyday costs lowering the cost of housing, of medications," shared Rep. Raul Ruiz, California District 25.

Trailing behind Ruiz, Republican Ian Weeks said he's focused on God and family.

“So my values are, making life easier for working-class people and the policies we had three and a half years ago were doing that," shared Ian Weeks, U.S. Congress District 25 candidate.

Weeks is in second place and could be facing off against Congressman Ruiz in November.

But the race for this race is tight as Republican Ceci Truman is only a couple of hundred votes behind Weeks from taking the second spot.