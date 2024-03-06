California Primary Election aftermath in Imperial County

California Primary was on Tuesday, March 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Elections Office said it only has 10 percent of the ballots counted for the California Primary.

Over 200 ballots were invalid due to residents not signing their ballots, said the Elections Office.

Polls officially closed on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the day, voters were seen casting their ballots and locals lining up to drop off their ballots.

The Elections Office said things were calm on Tuesday and all 55 voting sites opened with no problems Tuesday morning.

They said more than 200 workers helped out throughout the day.

The Elections Office said it'll take up to two weeks for the final results to be in.

Make sure to visit our Election Results page for the latest results.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.