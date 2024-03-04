Imperial County prepares for California Primary Election

Polls open at 7 a.m. PST and will close at 8 p.m. PST on Tuesday, March 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Elections Office is preparing for the California Primary Election happening on Tuesday.

It's a busy week for the elections office as they prepare for most voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

The elections office said things are running smoothly.

So far they have early voter turnout at eight percent which is low.

They're expecting a lot more ballots on Tuesday.

Each ballot has to go through a signature verification process.

The voting coordinator said they run the ballots through a machine and if that machine said a ballot needs to be checked twice, they have to contact the voter.

“Qe will let the voter know within 24 hours either through mail or text letting them know you know what we have received your ballot but this is the situation it won’t count until you come and either sign your ballot or fix your signature," stated Francisco Diaz, Voting Coordinator.

The elections office said they have encountered more than 200 ballots with either non-valid signatures or no voter signature.

There will be 55 voting sites on Tuesday throughout Imperial County.

