Proposition One on the ballot for California Primary Election

today at 1:05 PM
Published 12:55 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With only days away from the California Primary Election, one proposition is on the ballot.

According to the voter guide, Proposition One authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges. This will also provide housing for unsheltered individuals.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia breaks down how this prop will benefit Imperial County.

While voters encourage other voters to read about the prop.

Click HERE to find the main election page for the California Primary.

Click HERE to find the list of polling locations in Imperial County.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

