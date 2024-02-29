Proposition One on the ballot for California Primary Election

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With only days away from the California Primary Election, one proposition is on the ballot.

According to the voter guide, Proposition One authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges. This will also provide housing for unsheltered individuals.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia breaks down how this prop will benefit Imperial County.

While voters encourage other voters to read about the prop.

