Marianne Williamson re-enters presidential race

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three weeks after calling it quits, Democratic presidential longshot Marianne Williamson has resurrected her bid for the White House.

The author and self-help guru made the announcement in a video posted on X Wednesday, citing former President Trump's policies and a lack of confidence in the Biden-Harris administration being re-elected as reasons for re-entering the race.

The 71-year-old said it is "delusional" to believe they can beat Trump's juggernaut of dark vision.

"Now, we're going to defeat that juggernaut by lifting people up lifting ourselves up to a realization that new beginnings of what America specializes in is what we were born from," Williamson expressed.

This is Williamson's second presidential bid, after a failed primary campaign in 2020.