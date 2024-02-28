Candidates running for U.S Representative for District 25

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California's Primary Election is a little less than a week away.

Six candidates are running for U.S. Congress - District 25:

(R) Ceci "Cecilia" Truman, Small Business Owner

(R) Miguel Chapa, Home Finance Advisor

Ryan Dean Burkett, Retail Counter Sales

(R) Ian M. Weeks, Financial Advisor

(D) Oscar Ortiz, Councilmember/Education Director

(D) Dr. Raul Ruiz, Emergency Physician/Congressman

Republican candidate Ian Weeks, a Financial Advisor, shared what he would focus on if elected. “I want to fight for the soul of this nation and turn us back into our traditional values so that we can be restored.”

While incumbent, Dr. Raul Ruiz, who is also an Emergency Physician, has been in Congress for about 11 years and has covered the Imperial Valley for a little over a year after California's re-districting.

One of his focuses in office is helping veterans. “It was basically my bill that was signed into law that gave our Veterans the ability to get benefits and presumptive benefits for healthcare and any disabilities," shared Ruiz.

