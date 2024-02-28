Candidates running for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District Three

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two candidates are going head-to-head for a seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for District Three.

Last week, Margarita Price and Felipe Irigoyen spoke at the Imperial Valley Regional Candidate Meet and Greet along with other candidates.

Both shared what they would do if they won the seat.

“First 90 days that I am there, I want to examine that budget. I want to know like many of you and people that I am engaged within our community, where our tax dollars are going," shared Margarita "Peggy" Price.

“We need to create jobs for our youth, we need to develop commercial businesses to come down here to treat those jobs, give our youth the opportunity to have a variety of different jobs here, and also create revenue for the county," shared Felipe Irigoyen.

District Three covers northern parts of El Centro, the City of Imperial, and parts of western Imperial County.

Both candidates are running for the seat of current supervisor Michael W. Kelley who is not seeking re-election.

