Candidates running for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 4

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in District 4, five candidates are running for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, including Ryan Kelley who is running for re-election.

For the following candidates running in their district, they are Yulil Alonso-Garza, a teacher, Gabriel Contreras, a business manager, Raul Navarro, a political science professor, and Daniel Paramo, a retired state warden.

For the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) in District 4, several other candidates running are the following:

Javier Gonzalez, running for re-election

Michael Anthony Jeffers, a businessman

Rodolfo "Gitano" Valdez, a retired firefighter captain

Lewis Pacheco, a retired school administrator

Joong Kim, a businessman/community advocate

For the main electiomn page for the California Primary, click here. For the list of poling locations in Imperial County, click here.

News 11's Karina Bazarte will have more information later this evening.