Candidates running for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 4

today at 12:58 PM
Published 1:27 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in District 4, five candidates are running for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, including Ryan Kelley who is running for re-election.

For the following candidates running in their district, they are Yulil Alonso-Garza, a teacher, Gabriel Contreras, a business manager, Raul Navarro, a political science professor, and Daniel Paramo, a retired state warden.

For the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) in District 4, several other candidates running are the following:

  • Javier Gonzalez, running for re-election
  • Michael Anthony Jeffers, a businessman
  • Rodolfo "Gitano" Valdez, a retired firefighter captain
  • Lewis Pacheco, a retired school administrator
  • Joong Kim, a businessman/community advocate

For the main electiomn page for the California Primary, click here. For the list of poling locations in Imperial County, click here.

News 11's Karina Bazarte will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

