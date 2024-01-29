GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley raises four million dollars

Skip to Content
today at 6:09 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has raised $4 million since the New Hampshire primary.

Haley gained nine delegates in last week's New Hampshire primaries.

Nearly half of the fundraising total came in the hours after former President Donald Trump threatened to blacklist her backers, saying anyone who donated to the former South Carolina governor's campaign would be "permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

Haley has sought to fundraise off of Trump's threats, sending texts to voters highlighting the former president's blacklist comment and offering t-shirts to donors that read, "Barred."

