GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley on 2024 race, Trump’s mental fitness, and abortion

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former South Carolina Governor and GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan about a CBS News poll showing Haley as the best Republican candidate to beat Democrats in 2024.

"Well, I mean, this is what primaries are all about. This is about the fact that, you know, people get to decide which way they want to go forward. What I have said is you can either pick more of the same, or you can go forward with a new generational leader. More of the same is, you know, the fact that you've got 70% of Americans don't wanna see a Trump Biden rematch. More of the same as the fact that both of these presidents put us trillions of dollars in debt, and our kids are never gonna forgive us for it. It's more of the same as the fact that we're gonna have two presidential candidates in their eighties. That's not what our kids want. That's not what we should want. You know, more of the same is the fact that we can't be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it." Nikki Haley, GOP Presidential Candidate

During the interview, Brennan and Haley talked about former President Donald Trump's mental fitness.

"If you look recently, there have been multiple things. I mean, he claimed that Joe Biden was gonna get us into World War II. I'm assuming he met World War III. He said that he ran against President Obama. He never ran against President Obama. He says that I'm the one that kept security from the Capitol on January 6th. I was nowhere near the Capitol on January 6th...don't be surprised if you have someone that's 80 in office. Their mental stability is gonna continue to decline. That's just human nature...What I am saying is, first of all, you're talking about somebody who's only gonna be in office four years. Secondly, you're talking about someone who continues to, I mean, look, I don't know if he was confused. I don't know what happened, but it should be enough to send us a warning sign that if you look Joe Biden, he's very different than he was two years ago. Are we really gonna go into a situation where we have wars around the world and we're trying to prevent war and we're gonna have someone who we can or can't be sure that they're gonna get confused. It's a real issue. That's not being disrespectful. It's just a fact." Nikki Haley, GOP Presidential Candidate

Later in the interview, Brennan and Haley discussed abortion, and how Haley said there will not be a federal law put into place because, "you have to have a majority of the house, 60 senators and a signature of president."

"We haven't had 60 Republican senators in over a hundred years. So, no Republican president can ban abortions any more than a Democrat president can ban any state law. What we can do is let's find consensus. I think we can find consensus to ban late term abortions. I think we can find consensus to encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions. I think we can find consensus that doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion shouldn't have to perform them. I think we can find consensus that contraception should be accessible. And I think we should find consensus that any woman who has an abortion, no state law should say she's going to jail or getting the death penalty. I will not demonize this issue. It's too personal. We have to start doing that. Democrats use fear and Republicans use judgment. This is too personal of an issue to use fear or judgment. And I won't be a part of any of that." Nikki Haley, GOP Presidential Candidate

