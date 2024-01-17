Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files to form new political party

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Its a new wrinkle in the race for president, and a new party, that could be coming to California.

Robert Kennedy Jr. announced he is creating a new political party to get on the ballot in California and in his White House run.

"Most democracies in the world have a variety of political parties," Kennedy spoke.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is seeking to crash party politics across the US and in California by filing paperwork to qualify for a new party called “We the People" in hopes of gaining the party's nomination for president on the November ballot.

"Well, it's going to be extremely difficult," said Tony Quinn, a political analyst from California.

"Very difficult"

Quinn has tracked the state political data for decades and says before “We the People” can qualify as a party in California, 75,000 people will have to register for it by June.

"The problem is nobody’s ever heard of the party. If you're a Republican or a Democrat, I mean, you have some affinity to your own party. Getting people that are not registered, to register, is very difficult because it's very easy to register in California. Most everybody is." Tony Quinn, California political analyst

"The Democrats are frightened...The Republicans are scared," Kennedy expressed.

Recent polling shows a "President Biden - Donald Trump" head to match up is extremely close, making a Kennedy addition as a third party candidate a problem for both sides.

"From a Trump side, he's gonna have to compete with a lot of the same people who have frustrated with today. The Biden people are gonna have to figure out how do we deal with a guy whose criticizing our message, which is, 'Don't worry. Be happy," said Tab Berg, a Republican strategist.

Seeking a path into presidential politics, could this Kennedy create his own party to do it?

Besides California, there are six other states Kennedy is also trying to qualify his own party. He is also collecting signatures to get on the ballots of all 50 states.