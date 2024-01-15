Iowa Caucuses set stage for 2024 GOP presidential race

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Iowa Republicans will gather in school gyms, churches and community centers for what's known as the first test of the 2024 Presidential Election.

A major factor this time around, sub-zero temperatures as Iowans select their party's presidential nominee

In their final bids, GOP candidates pushed for Iowans to face the elements.

"Today is the day we make history. Today is the day we make history because we tune out the noise of the media. We tune out the noise of the politicians, and we raise the voices of Americans that say, 'We want a better day,'" said Nikki Haley, a GOP Presidential Candidate.

"Here in Iowa you have the ability to change the trajectory of American politics," said Ron DeSantis, another GOP Presidential Candidate.

In the past, Iowa has been known for surprises and since 1972, only three caucus winners have gone on to win the presidency. This time around, a shock win seems more difficult. All polling shows former President Donald Trump with a substantial lead over his rivals.

In his closing messages ahead of the caucuses, Trump said he still needs Iowans to turn out no matter what.

"You can't sit home. If you're sick as a dog, you say, 'Darling, I have to go.' Even if you vote and then pass away, it is worth it," Trump spoke.

Despite negative temperatures, Des Moines business owner Mike Draper says it won't be the weather that keeps Iowans home.

"So the things that people want to go to in Iowa, they will go to regardless of the weather. If they don't show up to the caucuses, I think it's more an indication of lack of interest than it is the weather," Draper shares.