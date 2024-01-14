GOP Presidential Candidate Asa Hutchinson on Trump and immigration

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - GOP Presidential Candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday a day before the Iowa Caucuses.

The former Arkansas Governor said Donald Trump has "redefined the Republican Party, and not in a good way."

"Fear-mongering and grievances only take you so far…That is the sign of a weak candidate as you go further into this election year," Hutchinson added.

During the interview, Brennan and Hutchinson talked about the crisis at the border as well as Trump's comments on immigrants.

"I don't like [Trump's] inflammatory language. I would never use that. Immigrants are important to our country, but we have to have the legal process and people are upset with the Biden administration and the porous border. That's why I can make the case effectively that I'm the only one running for president whose actually had that responsibility of securing the border that resonates as well and I would rather talk about it in terms of what we need to do versus the pejorative of rhetoric that really misleads people and hurts people." Asa Hutchinson, GOP Candidate for President

