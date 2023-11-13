South Carolina Senator Tim Scott suspends his GOP presidential campaign

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Just days after the third Republican presidential candidate debate, the field has already decreased by one candidate.

This comes after Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Sunday night that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Scott started the 2024 campaign a lesser-known reputation when compared to some of his competitors. However, his campaign and an allied Super PAC spent millions of dollars on ads in early voting states.

Scott soon saw an uptick in early-state polls, but failed to gain enough traction and his poll numbers stagnated as his in-state rival Nikki Haley's popularity grew.

The South Carolina senator announced that he was suspending the campaign during an appearance on Fox News. Scott says voters have made it clear to him that now is not the time for him to run for president.