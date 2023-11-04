National security experts and political candidates visit Yuma border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National security experts and political candidates made a stop in Yuma to visit the border wall this weekend.

The stop was part of a two-day visit where Republican politicians met with local officials and law enforcement to discuss the local impact of the border crisis.

Saturday’s tour began with a community roundtable discussion at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Mayor Doug Nichols and other local officials.

Those visiting Yuma included the following:

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Hon. Chad Wolf

Hon. Linda McMahon

Former Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Morgan Ortagus

Nevada Senate Candidate Sam Brown

Arizona Senate Candidate Mark Lamb

Virginia Senate Candidate Hung Cao

Alison Esposito (NY-18)

Yvette Herrell (NM-02)

Kevin Lincoln (CA-09)

Rob Mercuri (PA-17)

Joe McGraw (IL-17)

Prasanth Reddy (KS-03)

Craig Riedel (OH-09)

Joe Teirab (MN-02)

News 11's Zackary Moran-Norris will have the full details.