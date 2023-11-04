National security experts and political candidates visit Yuma border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National security experts and political candidates made a stop in Yuma to visit the border wall this weekend.
The stop was part of a two-day visit where Republican politicians met with local officials and law enforcement to discuss the local impact of the border crisis.
Saturday’s tour began with a community roundtable discussion at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Mayor Doug Nichols and other local officials.
Those visiting Yuma included the following:
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- Hon. Chad Wolf
- Hon. Linda McMahon
- Former Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Morgan Ortagus
- Nevada Senate Candidate Sam Brown
- Arizona Senate Candidate Mark Lamb
- Virginia Senate Candidate Hung Cao
- Alison Esposito (NY-18)
- Yvette Herrell (NM-02)
- Kevin Lincoln (CA-09)
- Rob Mercuri (PA-17)
- Joe McGraw (IL-17)
- Prasanth Reddy (KS-03)
- Craig Riedel (OH-09)
- Joe Teirab (MN-02)
News 11's Zackary Moran-Norris will have the full details.