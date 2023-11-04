Skip to Content
National security experts and political candidates visit Yuma border

today at 2:58 PM
Published 3:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National security experts and political candidates made a stop in Yuma to visit the border wall this weekend.

The stop was part of a two-day visit where Republican politicians met with local officials and law enforcement to discuss the local impact of the border crisis.

Saturday’s tour began with a community roundtable discussion at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Mayor Doug Nichols and other local officials.

Those visiting Yuma included the following:

  • Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
  • Hon. Chad Wolf
  • Hon. Linda McMahon
  • Former Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Morgan Ortagus
  • Nevada Senate Candidate Sam Brown
  • Arizona Senate Candidate Mark Lamb
  • Virginia Senate Candidate Hung Cao
  • Alison Esposito (NY-18)
  • Yvette Herrell (NM-02)
  • Kevin Lincoln (CA-09)
  • Rob Mercuri (PA-17)
  • Joe McGraw (IL-17)
  • Prasanth Reddy (KS-03)
  • Craig Riedel (OH-09)
  • Joe Teirab (MN-02)

News 11's Zackary Moran-Norris will have the full details.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

