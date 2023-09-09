GOP candidates campaign in Iowa ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State football game

NEVADA, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some Republican presidential candidates attended a tailgate rally Saturday in Iowa before the big in-state rivalry football game between Iowa and Iowa State.

Although former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in the polls, his rivals are trying to gain traction as the Iowa caucuses are just a few months away.

If elected, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy says he will dismantle what he calls the cancerous shadow government in the deep state, and will unveil a plan later this week to lay off 75% of federal employees and shut down some government agencies.

"They duped presidents, from Reagan to Trump. They duped them. The swamp creatures of the adviser class, saying you can't do this because of civil service protections otherwise. You have to read law in the Constitution of this country," Ramaswamy remarked.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says the U.S. is going in the wrong direction, and he blamed the Biden administration for high food and gas prices.

"Inflation completely out of control. Everybody...is paying too much for everything. Too much for everything. For the gas in your car and the food on your table, you're paying too much," Burgum spoke.