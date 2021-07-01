Department of Homeland Security concerned about more political violence

National Politics

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is concerned that political tensions could lead to major problems this summer.

The DHS says the same false narratives and rhetoric that fueled the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol could result in an uptick in violence.

They say there's an increase in the number of right-wing extremists who believe former President Donald Trump will be reinstated this August.

According to the DHS bulletin, there's currently no evidence of a potential threat linked to the supposed day that Trump will return to the White House, but they add extremists previously acted violently "in furtherance of conspiracy theories."