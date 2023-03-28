CA to earmark $1 billion on behavioral health housing

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom wants to earmark $1 billion dollars a year to help behavioral health housing.

Newsom's proposal is an effort to quote "modernize how California treats mental illness, substance use disorder, and homelessness."

The governor says the move could bring thousands of new modern community treatment centers to house people struggling with mental illness or substance abuse.

The new proposal also includes funding specifically for housing for homeless veterans.

One of the next steps for the proposal is for lawmakers to create a draft bill.